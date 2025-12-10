Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IVOG

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,770 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOG. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,989,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $121.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.75. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $89.23 and a 52-week high of $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

