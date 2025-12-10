Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,056 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $15,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $7,154,172 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $177.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $179.42.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $203.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.19.

View Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.