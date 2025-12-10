Cerity Partners LLC Has $16.07 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,482 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,403,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,768 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,717,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.07. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

