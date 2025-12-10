Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 85,249 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,723 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 85,249 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Halliburton by 59.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,408 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 244,177 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,514 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 17.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,813,905 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $274,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,105 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,425.98. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 8,854 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $246,938.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,095.92. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

