Cerity Partners LLC Buys 16,179 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 51.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total value of $167,270.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,118.58. This trade represents a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,500. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $164.95 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $199.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.27 and a 200 day moving average of $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.