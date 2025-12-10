Cerity Partners LLC Buys 212,158 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,158 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1044 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

