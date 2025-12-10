Cerity Partners LLC Buys 77,442 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 77,442 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.60. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

