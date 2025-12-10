Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.3750.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd.

SIG stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $110.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.47. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-9.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

