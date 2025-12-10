Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and traded as high as $24.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 169,920 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

In related news, Director Aaron Dunn sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $49,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72.96. The trade was a 99.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.