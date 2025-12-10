Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.05.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.
Shares of GENI stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.94.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
