Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 2,593.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,219,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,567,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 4.0% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 704,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $941,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

