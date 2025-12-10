M&F Bancorp (MFBP) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. M&F Bancorp pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 24.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M&F Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp $29.33 million $4.77 million 9.34 M&F Bancorp Competitors $812.32 million $154.64 million 13.86

Volatility & Risk

M&F Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp. M&F Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.58, meaning that their average share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A M&F Bancorp Competitors 15.74% 9.70% 1.04%

Summary

M&F Bancorp competitors beat M&F Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About M&F Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.