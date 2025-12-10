Financial Contrast: Western Uranium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) and Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Uranium and Excellon Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Uranium $180,000.00 164.90 -$10.11 million ($0.13) -3.18 Excellon Resources $25.82 million 3.36 -$5.22 million ($0.03) -8.61

Excellon Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Western Uranium. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Uranium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Western Uranium has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Western Uranium and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Uranium -1,944.85% -29.80% -26.04% Excellon Resources N/A -39.90% -17.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Western Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Western Uranium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Excellon Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Uranium beats Excellon Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Uranium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah. It also has interests in the Hansen, North Hansen, High Park, and Hansen Picnic Tree projects located in Fremont and Teller Counties, Colorado; the Keota uranium project situated in Weld County, Colorado; and the Ferris Haggerty project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Western Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. in October 2018. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore project comprising 789 unpatented federal lode claims that covers an area of 6,788 hectares located in Clark County, eastern Idaho; and the Oakley project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. In addition, the company has an option to acquire the La Negra project located in Querétaro State, Mexico. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

