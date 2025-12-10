Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $6.20. Invmun Incom shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 159,378 shares trading hands.

Invmun Incom Trading Up 0.2%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

Invmun Incom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invmun Incom

About Invmun Incom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Entrewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invmun Incom during the first quarter worth about $65,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invmun Incom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Invmun Incom during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invmun Incom by 31.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invmun Incom in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

