Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $6.20. Invmun Incom shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 159,378 shares trading hands.
Invmun Incom Trading Up 0.2%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.
Invmun Incom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invmun Incom
About Invmun Incom
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
