Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $11.01. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $11.0150, with a volume of 83,064 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
