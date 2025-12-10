Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $11.01. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $11.0150, with a volume of 83,064 shares traded.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 65.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the third quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

