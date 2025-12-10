Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Natera worth $16,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 42.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,072,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Natera by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 246,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 160,243 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $3,634,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $235.53 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $246.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.16. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The company had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,061,374.60. Following the sale, the director owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,388.70. This represents a 43.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $479,970.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 117,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,808,264.41. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,053 shares of company stock valued at $64,527,735. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

