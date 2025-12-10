Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.17. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Innovative Designs Trading Down 13.6%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of -3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Designs had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

