ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.61 and traded as low as $50.11. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 3,773,425 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 208.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 166,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 112,444 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 25.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 547,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 110,880 shares during the period. Finally, Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

