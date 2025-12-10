Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 127.07 and traded as low as GBX 120. Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 127, with a volume of 32,040 shares.

Redcentric Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £197.49 million, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.13.

About Redcentric

(Get Free Report)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.