Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $638,968,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after buying an additional 1,129,555 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $196,579,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $283.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $309.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.35 and its 200 day moving average is $271.49.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $472,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,172.50. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $20,414,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,096,492.30. This trade represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,672 shares of company stock valued at $25,174,655. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $278.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.20.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

