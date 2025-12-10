Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares traded.
Encanto Potash Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.
Encanto Potash Company Profile
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
