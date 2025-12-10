Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,479 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,357 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $20,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 224.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $67,144.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,053.45. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $2,565,472.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,785. This trade represents a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,805 shares of company stock worth $13,236,129. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE TPR opened at $118.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 116.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.