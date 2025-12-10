Cerity Partners LLC Has $21.64 Million Stock Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $21,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,070,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,696,000 after acquiring an additional 624,099 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 28.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,829,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $476,995,000 after acquiring an additional 401,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Labcorp by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,750,000 after acquiring an additional 318,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Labcorp by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 280,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Stock Down 0.8%

Labcorp stock opened at $257.90 on Wednesday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.45 and its 200-day moving average is $265.97.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $1,509,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,574 shares in the company, valued at $23,010,068.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $1,782,248.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $627,817.32. The trade was a 73.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Barclays upped their price objective on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.07.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

