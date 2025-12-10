Head to Head Analysis: United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) vs. Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) and Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and Investors Title’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group 8.22% 13.64% 3.16% Investors Title 13.15% 13.72% 10.47%

Volatility & Risk

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Title has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.25 billion 0.72 $61.96 million $4.24 8.29 Investors Title $258.30 million 1.77 $31.07 million $19.01 12.73

This table compares United Fire Group and Investors Title”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Title. United Fire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Title, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Fire Group and Investors Title, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 1 2 1 3.00 Investors Title 0 0 1 0 3.00

United Fire Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.09%. Given United Fire Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Investors Title.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Investors Title shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of United Fire Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Investors Title shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Investors Title pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Fire Group pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Title pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Investors Title beats United Fire Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It offers services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; acts as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction, such as drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property. In addition, it serves as an exchange accommodation titleholder for accomplishing reverse exchanges when the taxpayers decide to acquire replacement property before selling the relinquished property. Further, the company offers investment management and trust services to individuals, companies, banks, and trusts; and consulting and management services to clients to start and operate a title insurance agency. It issues title insurance policies directly and through a network of agents in 22 states and the District of Columbia, primarily in the eastern half of the United States. Investors Title Company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

