Brokerages Set Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Price Target at $92.60

Shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Longbow Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Toro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter worth $42,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Toro during the third quarter valued at $46,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.84. Toro has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

