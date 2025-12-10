Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STN

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. Stantec has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $114.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average is $107.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Stantec by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stantec by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.