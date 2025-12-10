Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.3333.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Inventiva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Inventiva from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Inventiva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. Inventiva has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVA. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 55.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

