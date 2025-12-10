Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Target Price at C$8.21

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.21.

Several analysts have commented on BIR shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$7.52 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.53 and a 1-year high of C$8.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

