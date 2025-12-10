Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$317.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$317.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$352.00 to C$358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$324.00 to C$304.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$359.00 to C$346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

IFC opened at C$276.36 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$250.28 and a 1-year high of C$317.35. The stock has a market cap of C$49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$272.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$285.31.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$4.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of C$6.45 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

