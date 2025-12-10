Analysts Set Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) PT at $11.17

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.1667.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 144,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 191,531 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 37.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $465.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

