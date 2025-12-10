Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT at $153.43

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.4286.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 1st.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 58,109 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $4,192,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $305,000.
Shares of SLAB opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.01. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.56.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.04 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.Silicon Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
