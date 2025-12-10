Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $94.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.1818.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd.

Get Trimble alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. Trimble has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,747,880.50. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $33,186.44. The trade was a 94.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,699 shares of company stock worth $1,955,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 175.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 90.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.