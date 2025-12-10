Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Head to Head Contrast

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) and Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Solar Integrated Roofing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Solar Integrated Roofing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies N/A -239.69% -111.53% Solar Integrated Roofing N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Solar Integrated Roofing 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ascent Solar Technologies and Solar Integrated Roofing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Given Solar Integrated Roofing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solar Integrated Roofing is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Integrated Roofing has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Solar Integrated Roofing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $61,134.00 119.51 -$9.13 million ($2.92) -0.72 Solar Integrated Roofing $37.31 million 0.00 -$27.40 million ($0.03) N/A

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solar Integrated Roofing. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solar Integrated Roofing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels. The company was formerly known as Landstar Development Group, Inc. and changed its name to Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in November 2015. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

