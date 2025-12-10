Analysts Set LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) PT at $9.25

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on LFMD shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on LifeMD from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research downgraded LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LifeMD

LifeMD Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.63 on Friday. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a market cap of $174.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.36.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in LifeMD by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LifeMD by 110.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in LifeMD by 0.8% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 8.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.