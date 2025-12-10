Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$35.88 Average PT from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

TSE:BDT opened at C$28.22 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$17.52 and a 52 week high of C$31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of C$951.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

