Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $14.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.1667.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGAU. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cormark upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE CGAU opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $395.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.74 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 26.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 1,106.5% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 63.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

