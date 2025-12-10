Comparing Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) and Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Skillz has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaxos.ai has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -69.44% -43.98% -20.33% Gaxos.ai -549.60% -25.08% -24.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skillz and Gaxos.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Skillz and Gaxos.ai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $95.47 million 0.93 -$46.79 million ($4.14) -1.41 Gaxos.ai $694,278.00 12.82 -$3.42 million ($0.42) -2.98

Gaxos.ai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz. Gaxos.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Skillz and Gaxos.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 1 0 1 0 2.00 Gaxos.ai 1 0 0 0 1.00

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.73%. Given Skillz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Gaxos.ai.

Summary

Skillz beats Gaxos.ai on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

