Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Receives $16.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

SGHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 67,900.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SGHC opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. Super Group has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

