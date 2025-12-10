Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives $3.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.2250.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 330,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

