SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY). In a filing disclosed on December 08th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock on November 21st.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 11/21/2025.

Shares of MDY opened at $603.90 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $610.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,175,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

