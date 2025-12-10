Brokerages Set Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Target Price at $126.00

Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enersys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enersys during the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 442.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Enersys during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Enersys Stock Up 0.0%

ENS stock opened at $147.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Enersys has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $149.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Enersys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Enersys had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 9.05%.The company had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Enersys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Enersys’s payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

Enersys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

