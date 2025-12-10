Brokerages Set Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Target Price at $126.00

Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enersys during the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 442.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Enersys during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock opened at $147.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Enersys has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $149.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Enersys had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 9.05%.The company had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Enersys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Enersys’s payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

