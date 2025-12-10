AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives $8.60 Average PT from Analysts

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

MITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. CWM LLC grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 173.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 258.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

MITT opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $261.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.63.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

