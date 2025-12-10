J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $165.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as high as $191.88 and last traded at $189.89, with a volume of 1397889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.41.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.05.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,944. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $300,592.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,109.50. The trade was a 74.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 15,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,970 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.42.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.75%.The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.