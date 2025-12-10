Scotiabank Predicts Okta’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Okta in a report issued on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Okta from $142.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

OKTA opened at $87.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.75. Okta has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS.

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $564,087.51. Following the transaction, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,474.87. This represents a 46.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $2,951,605.44. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 66,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,092 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Okta by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Okta by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Okta by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Okta by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Okta by 378.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

