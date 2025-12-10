Q2 EPS Estimates for Cisco Systems Increased by Analyst

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Cisco Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, CICC Research upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $79.51 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $314.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,167.40. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $22,083,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 820,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,316,496.45. This represents a 25.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,507,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after buying an additional 5,081,469 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

