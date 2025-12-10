Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPXI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Upexi in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Upexi from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Upexi Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Upexi stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. Upexi has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $161.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 million. Upexi had a net margin of 264.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%.

Upexi announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 25.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Upexi

In other Upexi news, Director Gene Salkind acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 569,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,095.50. This represents a 21.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upexi

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upexi during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Upexi in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upexi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Upexi during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upexi during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

