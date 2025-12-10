Costco Wholesale (COST) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $67.03 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ COST opened at $888.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $871.71 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $918.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $952.99. The company has a market cap of $394.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

In related news, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.13, for a total value of $2,232,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,260. The trade was a 54.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total transaction of $1,157,994.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,966.10. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,257. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $36,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Graney & King LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Exit Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,140.00 to $1,134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.41.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

