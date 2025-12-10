Imperial Petroleum (IMPPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, December 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 0.3%

Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.