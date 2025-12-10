Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Lexaria Bioscience Trading Up 3.7%
Institutional Trading of Lexaria Bioscience
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Lexaria Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.
