SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading 7.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SOS Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.4520. Approximately 67,075 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 41,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

SOS Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

