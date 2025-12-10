Pacific North West Capital (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Pacific North West Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.2521 and last traded at $0.2521. 214,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 68,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2554.

Pacific North West Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Pacific North West Capital Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

